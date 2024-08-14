Circa Group AS Concludes Effective General Meeting

Circa Group AS (DE:8U5) has released an update.

Circa Group AS successfully held its extraordinary general meeting, with all agenda items approved as proposed by the Board of Directors. The meeting’s minutes and outcomes will be accessible on the company’s website. Circa Group, known for transforming non-food biomass into bio-based chemicals like Cyrene™, continues to contribute to a more sustainable, circular economy.

