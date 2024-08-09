Circa Group AS Completes Share Transfer Deal

Circa Group AS (DE:8U5) has released an update.

Circa Group AS, a Norwegian bio-chemical company, has transferred over 5.9 million shares from its VPS account to a nominee account for Vestcourt Pty Ltd, closely associated with board member Gregory Ross Court. The shares were originally issued during the company’s 2021 IPO and have now been settled. Following this transaction, Circa Group AS still holds approximately 540,000 shares for shareholders pending settlement.

For further insights into DE:8U5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.