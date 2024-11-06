Cirata Partners with TD SYNNEX for Enhanced Data Migration

Wandisco (GB:CRTA) has released an update.

Cirata has partnered with TD SYNNEX to offer its advanced Hadoop data migration services to channel partners across the UK and Europe. This strategic alliance allows Cirata to enhance data integration capabilities for businesses, supporting their transition to cloud-based AI and analytics platforms without downtime or disruption. The collaboration is set to empower IT partners to provide efficient cloud data management solutions, boosting business value for their clients.

