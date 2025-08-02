Cipla Opens Special Window for Physical Share Transfers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Cipla Ltd ( (IN:CIPLA) ) just unveiled an update.
Cipla Ltd announced the opening of a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, as per the SEBI regulations. This initiative, communicated through newspaper advertisements, aims to facilitate shareholders in transferring their physical shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to compliance and shareholder engagement.
More about Cipla Ltd
Cipla Ltd is a leading pharmaceutical company based in India, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions globally, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.
Average Trading Volume: 64,033
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: 1212.6B INR
See more data about CIPLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.