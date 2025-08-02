Cipla Opens Special Window for Physical Share Transfers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cipla Ltd ( (IN:CIPLA) ) just unveiled an update.

Cipla Ltd announced the opening of a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, as per the SEBI regulations. This initiative, communicated through newspaper advertisements, aims to facilitate shareholders in transferring their physical shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to compliance and shareholder engagement.

Cipla Ltd is a leading pharmaceutical company based in India, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions globally, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

