Cipla Ltd Allots 2,853 Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Schemes

Cipla Ltd ( (IN:CIPLA) ) has issued an announcement.

Cipla Limited has announced the allotment of 2,853 equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and the Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021. This move increases the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital to INR 1,61,55,08,148, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee engagement and retention strategies.

More about Cipla Ltd

Cipla Ltd is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in India, known for its extensive range of medications and healthcare products. It primarily focuses on developing and manufacturing generic drugs and is a key player in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Average Trading Volume: 64,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1212.6B INR

