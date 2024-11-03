Cipherpoint Ltd: Shift in Shareholding Structure

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Amarandhar Reddy Kotha has ceased to be a substantial holder in Excite Technology Services Limited after selling 52 million shares valued at over $570,000. The change in holdings was completed between August and October 2024, marking a significant shift in the ownership landscape of the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

