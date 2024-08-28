Cipherpoint Director Increases Shareholdings

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Cipherpoint Ltd has announced that Director Steven Bliim’s direct interest in the company has increased following the acquisition of 390,000 ordinary fully paid shares at a consideration of $3,900. After this transaction, Bliim’s total direct holdings include over 2.34 million ordinary shares and 3.75 million performance rights. This change of director’s interest has been reported in compliance with the ASX listing rules.

