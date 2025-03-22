Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q4 2024 Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q4 2024 Growth

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q4 2024 Growth

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc ((TSE:CPH)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. painted an optimistic picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. The call highlighted significant revenue and market share growth, particularly from the Epuris and Natroba businesses. Despite some challenges, such as declining licensing revenue and increased SG&A expenses, the overall sentiment was positive, with revenue growth and strategic developments suggesting a bright future for the company.

Significant Revenue Growth in Q4 2024

Cipher Pharmaceuticals reported impressive revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, with total net revenue reaching $11.8 million. This marks a 141% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year, driven largely by increased product revenue.

Epuris Market Share Growth

Epuris, one of Cipher’s key products, saw a notable increase in market share in Canada. Product revenue for Epuris was $3.5 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a 21% increase from the prior year, and its market share rose by 2.7% to 47.7% by the end of 2024.

Successful Integration of Natroba Business

The integration of the Natroba business was a significant highlight, contributing $6.5 million in revenue for Q4 2024 with an impressive gross margin of 81%. The transition to direct commercialization was successfully completed by the end of the year.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Cipher’s financial performance was further bolstered by strong cash flow generation, with the company generating $8.3 million in cash during Q4 2024 and ending the quarter with $17.8 million in cash on hand.

Increased Gross Margin

The company’s gross margin on product revenue improved by 5% to 77% in Q4 2024, excluding non-cash fair value adjustments, reflecting efficient cost management and strategic business decisions.

Decline in Licensing Revenue

Despite the overall positive financial performance, Cipher experienced a decline in licensing revenue, which was $1.9 million or 22% lower in 2024 compared to the previous year, primarily due to a decrease in the Absorica portfolio’s revenue.

Increased SG&A Expenses

Cipher’s SG&A expenses rose significantly to $5.7 million for Q4 2024, an increase of $4.4 million from the prior year, mainly due to acquisition and restructuring costs.

Market Share Decline for Absorica

The Absorica portfolio faced challenges, with its market share decreasing by 0.9% to 6% as of December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cipher Pharmaceuticals provided guidance that underscores its strategic initiatives and financial expectations. The company aims to expand its market presence, particularly in the U.S. scabies market, and is actively pursuing in-licensing and acquisition opportunities to enhance its dermatology and infectious diseases portfolio. The acquisition of Natroba has bolstered gross margins, and the company ended the year with a strong cash position, setting a solid foundation for future growth.

In conclusion, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, driven by significant revenue growth and strategic business developments. While challenges such as declining licensing revenue and increased expenses were noted, the company’s strong cash flow and market share gains, particularly from Epuris and Natroba, suggest a promising future.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential