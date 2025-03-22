Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q4 2024 Growth

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc ((TSE:CPH)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. painted an optimistic picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. The call highlighted significant revenue and market share growth, particularly from the Epuris and Natroba businesses. Despite some challenges, such as declining licensing revenue and increased SG&A expenses, the overall sentiment was positive, with revenue growth and strategic developments suggesting a bright future for the company.

Significant Revenue Growth in Q4 2024

Cipher Pharmaceuticals reported impressive revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, with total net revenue reaching $11.8 million. This marks a 141% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year, driven largely by increased product revenue.

Epuris Market Share Growth

Epuris, one of Cipher’s key products, saw a notable increase in market share in Canada. Product revenue for Epuris was $3.5 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a 21% increase from the prior year, and its market share rose by 2.7% to 47.7% by the end of 2024.

Successful Integration of Natroba Business

The integration of the Natroba business was a significant highlight, contributing $6.5 million in revenue for Q4 2024 with an impressive gross margin of 81%. The transition to direct commercialization was successfully completed by the end of the year.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Cipher’s financial performance was further bolstered by strong cash flow generation, with the company generating $8.3 million in cash during Q4 2024 and ending the quarter with $17.8 million in cash on hand.

Increased Gross Margin

The company’s gross margin on product revenue improved by 5% to 77% in Q4 2024, excluding non-cash fair value adjustments, reflecting efficient cost management and strategic business decisions.

Decline in Licensing Revenue

Despite the overall positive financial performance, Cipher experienced a decline in licensing revenue, which was $1.9 million or 22% lower in 2024 compared to the previous year, primarily due to a decrease in the Absorica portfolio’s revenue.

Increased SG&A Expenses

Cipher’s SG&A expenses rose significantly to $5.7 million for Q4 2024, an increase of $4.4 million from the prior year, mainly due to acquisition and restructuring costs.

Market Share Decline for Absorica

The Absorica portfolio faced challenges, with its market share decreasing by 0.9% to 6% as of December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cipher Pharmaceuticals provided guidance that underscores its strategic initiatives and financial expectations. The company aims to expand its market presence, particularly in the U.S. scabies market, and is actively pursuing in-licensing and acquisition opportunities to enhance its dermatology and infectious diseases portfolio. The acquisition of Natroba has bolstered gross margins, and the company ended the year with a strong cash position, setting a solid foundation for future growth.

In conclusion, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, driven by significant revenue growth and strategic business developments. While challenges such as declining licensing revenue and increased expenses were noted, the company’s strong cash flow and market share gains, particularly from Epuris and Natroba, suggest a promising future.

