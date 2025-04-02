CION Investment Corp to Announce Q1 2025 Results

CION Investment Corp ( (CION) ) just unveiled an update.

CION Investment Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, before the markets open. The company will also hold an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results, with a webcast and recording available for those unable to attend the live call.

More about CION Investment Corp

CION Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development company with approximately $1.9 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024. The company focuses on generating current income and capital appreciation by primarily investing in senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION.

YTD Price Performance: -4.90%

Average Trading Volume: 311,955

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $548.8M

Learn more about CION stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue