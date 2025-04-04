Cintas Announces CFO Transition Effective June 2025

Cintas ( (CTAS) ) has issued an update.

On April 4, 2025, Cintas Corporation announced the retirement of J. Michael Hansen from his role as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective May 31, 2025. Hansen will transition to a new role as Assistant to the CEO, supporting strategic initiatives and the transition to his successor, Scott Garula. Garula, who joined Cintas in 1996 and has held various leadership roles, will assume the position of Executive Vice President & CFO on June 1, 2025. His appointment is part of a planned succession process, and he is expected to continue Cintas’ financial strategy aimed at growth and shareholder value creation.

More about Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Cincinnati, providing a range of products and services to over one million businesses. Their offerings include uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers, testing, and safety training, helping customers maintain clean, safe, and professional environments. Cintas is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is part of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Index.

YTD Price Performance: 12.34%

Average Trading Volume: 1,802,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $82.67B

For a thorough assessment of CTAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue