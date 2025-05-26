Cinis Fertilizer AB Announces Annual General Meeting for June 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Cinis Fertilizer AB ( (SE:CINIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Cinis Fertilizer AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 25, 2025, in Stockholm. Shareholders are invited to participate either in person, through a proxy, or via postal voting, with specific instructions provided for each method. This meeting will address various agenda items, including the presentation of the annual report and auditor’s report, and resolutions on the approval of financial statements. The AGM is a significant event for stakeholders, as it will influence the company’s future operations and governance.

More about Cinis Fertilizer AB

Cinis Fertilizer AB operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fertilizers. The company is committed to providing sustainable and efficient fertilizer solutions to enhance agricultural productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 194,297

Current Market Cap: SEK232.8M

See more insights into CINIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.