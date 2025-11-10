Cingulate Inc Signs Note Purchase Agreement with Avondale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cingulate Inc ( (CING) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Cingulate Inc. entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with Avondale Capital, LLC, issuing a $6,570,000 promissory note to strengthen its cash position, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. Additionally, Cingulate announced the appointment of Bryan Downey as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the launch preparation for CTx-1301, following the FDA’s acceptance of its New Drug Application, marking a significant step towards commercialization, pending FDA approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (CING) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cingulate Inc stock, see the CING Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CING is a Neutral.

Cingulate Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with persistent losses and negative cash flows. However, recent corporate developments, such as securing a grant and progress towards FDA approval, provide a positive outlook. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, but valuation remains a concern due to financial losses and lack of dividends.

To see Spark’s full report on CING stock, click here.

More about Cingulate Inc

Cingulate Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Kansas City, Kansas, focusing on developing next-generation pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ platform. The company is advancing a pipeline aimed at improving patient outcomes in conditions requiring burdensome daily dosing, with its lead candidate CTx-1301 in late-stage development for ADHD, and additional candidates targeting anxiety and other neuropsychiatric conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 184,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.91M

Find detailed analytics on CING stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue