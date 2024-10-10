Cineplex Sees Promising Box Office Growth

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has released an update.

Cineplex has reported an increase in box office revenues for September 2024, with a 3% rise from the previous year, suggesting a recovery in the entertainment industry. The company has seen success with blockbuster hits and increased demand for premium movie formats, while international films significantly contributed to this month’s earnings. With a strong lineup of anticipated films, Cineplex is optimistic about the upcoming quarter.

