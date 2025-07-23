Cinda International Expands Investment Portfolio with Bond Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ).

Cinda International Holdings Limited has acquired US$2 million worth of bonds for approximately US$1.88 million on the open market. This acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and enhance its fixed income investment business, aiming to generate stable returns and support growth.

More about Cinda International Holdings Limited

Cinda International Holdings Limited is involved in asset management services, corporate finance advisory services, securities brokering services, commodities and futures brokering services, and fixed income investment business.

Average Trading Volume: 1,733,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$378.3M

For an in-depth examination of 0111 stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

