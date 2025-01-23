Cinda International Engages in Discloseable Fund Subscription

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ).

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the subscription of US$1.5 million in the Harvest USD Money Market Fund. This fund focuses on short-term deposits and high-quality money market investments, aiming to achieve returns in USD in line with prevailing market rates. The subscription is funded by the company’s internal resources and will be accounted for as a bond fund investment in its accounts. The transaction, which exceeds 5% but is less than 25% of the applicable percentage ratios according to Listing Rules, requires notification and announcement but is exempt from shareholder approval.

More about Cinda International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -13.33%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €19.62M

