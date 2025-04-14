Cinda International Acquires Tai An and Zoucheng Bonds

Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ) just unveiled an update.

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced the acquisition of bonds from two different issuers. The company acquired Tai An Bonds worth US$3.70 million and Zoucheng Bonds worth RMB18 million on the open market. These acquisitions are considered discloseable transactions under the Listing Rules, as they exceed 5% of applicable percentage ratios but are below 25%, thus requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval. The acquisitions were funded through internal resources and credit facilities and will be accounted for as fixed income investments.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €18.5M

