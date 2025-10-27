Cinda International Acquires Notable Bonds and Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cinda International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0111) ).

Cinda International Holdings Limited has announced the acquisition of notes and bonds, including RMB30 million of Shandong Hesheng Notes, RMB30 million of Weifang Guokong Bonds, and US$0.55 million of Zichuan Finance Bonds. These transactions, conducted on the open market, are classified as discloseable transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0111) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cinda International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0111 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cinda International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 45.28%

Average Trading Volume: 833,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$246.9M

See more data about 0111 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

