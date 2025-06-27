CIMG Hosts Shanghai Event Post-Acquisition Celebration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CIMG ( (IMG) ) has provided an update.

CIMG Inc., a company with a heritage in specialty coffee and an emerging business in broader consumer food and beverage products, announced an Appreciation Dinner in Shanghai on July 13, 2025, to celebrate its integration with Shanghai Huomao Cultural Development Co., Ltd. This event marks the first joint occasion post-acquisition, aiming to strengthen relationships with investors, partners, and media. The event will include a red-carpet welcome, project briefing, brand ambassador signing ceremony, product tasting sessions, and live performances. Remarks will be delivered by Mr. Xiaocheng Hao, highlighting the company’s strategic vision in the dendrobium industry under the ‘Food and Medicine from the Same Origin’ philosophy.

CIMG Inc. is a global business group specializing in digital health and sales development. The company utilizes technology and marketing, including MarTech and Multi-Channel Network, to enhance its partners’ sales growth and commercial value. Its brands include Kangduoyuan, Maca-Noni, Qianmao, Huomao, and Coco-mango.

