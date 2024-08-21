CIMC Enric Reports Mixed Mid-Year Financials

CIMC Enric Holdings (HK:3899) has released an update.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited reports an 18.99% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, but net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 19.46%. The company’s total assets grew slightly by 1.97%, while net equity attributable to shareholders saw a 3.75% increase. Basic earnings per share fell to 0.16 from 0.20, reflecting the mixed financial performance.

For further insights into HK:3899 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.