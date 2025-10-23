CIMC Enric Reports Decline in Q3 Financials Amid Cash Flow Improvement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CIMC Enric Holdings ( (HK:3899) ) has issued an announcement.

CIMC Enric Holdings announced the unaudited financial results for its subsidiary, CIMC Safeway, for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights a significant decrease in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, with revenue dropping by 44.33% and net profit by 43.18%. Despite these declines, the company reported a substantial increase in net cash flow from operating activities, which rose by 97.63%. These financial indicators suggest challenges in maintaining profitability, yet the improved cash flow could provide some operational flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3899) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CIMC Enric Holdings stock, see the HK:3899 Stock Forecast page.

More about CIMC Enric Holdings

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the manufacturing sector. Its subsidiary, CIMC Safeway Technologies Co., Ltd., is listed on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and focuses on providing technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,320,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$16.21B

For an in-depth examination of 3899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue