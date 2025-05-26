CIMC Enric Holdings Updates Board of Directors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CIMC Enric Holdings ( (HK:3899) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited has announced the updated list of its board of directors and their respective roles, effective from June 1, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational efficiency in the coming years.

More about CIMC Enric Holdings

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the manufacturing and provision of equipment and services in the energy, chemical, and liquid food industries. The company is known for its comprehensive solutions in these sectors, catering to a diverse range of market needs.

YTD Price Performance: -10.62%

Average Trading Volume: 2,447,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.8B

