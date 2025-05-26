CIMC Enric Holdings Announces Board Committee Restructuring

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CIMC Enric Holdings ( (HK:3899) ) just unveiled an update.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced changes in the composition of its board committees effective June 1, 2025. Mr. Gao Xiang will move from chairman to member of the Nomination Committee, while Mr. Yang Lei will become its chairman. Mr. Tsui Kei Pang will step down as chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Ms. Qiu Hong will take over this role. These changes reflect a strategic realignment within the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its decision-making processes and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3899) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CIMC Enric Holdings stock, see the HK:3899 Stock Forecast page.

More about CIMC Enric Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -10.62%

Average Trading Volume: 2,447,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.8B

For a thorough assessment of 3899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

