CIMC Enric Bolsters Finances with New Issuances

CIMC Enric Holdings (HK:3899) has released an update.

CIMC Enric Holdings has successfully completed the issuance of the 2024 Tranche II Medium-term Note and the 2024 Tranche I Super & Short-term Commercial Paper, raising RMB1.5 billion and RMB500 million respectively. These funds will be used to repay the Group’s interest-bearing debts and to replenish working capital, with the goal of broadening financing channels and supporting future business expansion.

For further insights into HK:3899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.