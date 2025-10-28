CIMC Enric Approves Financial Services Framework Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CIMC Enric Holdings ( (HK:3899) ) is now available.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting held on October 28, 2025, where the Financial Services Framework Agreement (2025) and the Proposed Deposit Annual Caps were approved. The resolution received overwhelming support with 99.93% of votes in favor, despite the controlling shareholder CIMC abstaining from voting due to a material interest in the transactions. This approval allows the company to proceed with the implementation of the agreement, potentially impacting its financial operations and stakeholder relationships.

More about CIMC Enric Holdings

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing financial services and deposit services under various framework agreements. The company operates in the financial sector with a focus on facilitating connected transactions and managing shareholder interests.

