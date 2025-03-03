Cigna Reaffirms 2025 Income Projection Amid Challenges

An update from Cigna ( (CI) ) is now available.

The Cigna Group announced its intention to reaffirm its projected full-year 2025 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $29.50 per share during upcoming meetings with investors and analysts. This reaffirmation highlights the company’s confidence in its financial performance and strategic initiatives, despite the challenges and uncertainties in the healthcare sector.

More about Cigna

The Cigna Group operates in the healthcare industry, providing insurance and related services. It focuses on offering health plans and services to individuals and businesses, aiming to maintain or increase its market share in a competitive environment.

YTD Price Performance: 12.52%

Average Trading Volume: 2,104,340

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $84.53B

