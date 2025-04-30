Cielo Waste Solutions Reaches Settlement and Sets Shareholder Meeting

Cielo Waste Solutions ( (TSE:CMC) ) has shared an announcement.

Cielo Waste Solutions has reached a settlement agreement with Expander Energy and related parties to unwind certain transactions, which includes the cancellation of up to 60 million common shares and the termination of various agreements. This move is expected to stabilize Cielo’s operations by resolving legal disputes and financial obligations, potentially improving its market position. Additionally, Cielo has scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for June 24, 2025, where incumbent directors will be nominated for re-election.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CMC is a Underperform.

Cielo Waste Solutions is grappling with severe financial distress, highlighted by zero revenue and increasing losses. The technical outlook is bleak, with indicators pointing to bearish momentum. Valuation remains a concern due to negative P/E and lack of dividends. Recent corporate events add further instability, making the stock highly risky.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company specializing in converting waste materials into high-value renewable fuels. The company aims to tackle global waste issues while promoting a circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. Cielo is committed to leading the wood by-product-to-fuels industry using sustainable and market-ready technologies, with a mission to change the fuel rather than the vehicle.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 55,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.88M

