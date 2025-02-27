CIE Automotive Unveils New Board Remuneration Policy for 2025-2027

CIE Automotive ( (ES:CIE) ) has issued an update.

CIE Automotive has announced its Board Remuneration Policy for the period 2025-2027, which was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. The policy outlines fixed and variable remuneration for directors, with specific provisions for the CEO and directors responsible for corporate operations. The policy aims to align director remuneration with shareholder interests and industry standards, ensuring competitive compensation for their roles and responsibilities.

CIE Automotive, S.A. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of automotive components and subassemblies. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Vizcaya, and is known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability within the automotive sector.

