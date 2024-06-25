CIE Automotive Announces Supplementary Dividend

CIE Automotive (ES:CIE) has released an update.

CIE Automotive has announced the distribution of a supplementary dividend of 0.45 euros per share, before taxes, for fiscal year 2023, to be paid on July 8, 2024. The dividend payment is subject to applicable withholding taxes, resulting in a net dividend of 0.3645 euros per share. The payment will be processed through IBERCLEAR with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. serving as the payment agent.

