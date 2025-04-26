Churchill Downs Reports Record Earnings Amid Economic Challenges

Churchill Downs ((CHDN)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Churchill Downs Incorporated’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health and strategic progress, tempered by caution due to economic uncertainties. The company celebrated record-breaking financial performance and successful project completions, such as the Owensboro HRM venue and enhancements for the Kentucky Derby. However, challenges like a temporary pause on a major project and softness in certain segments were also acknowledged. Despite these hurdles, the company remains committed to strategic growth and prudent capital management.

Record First Quarter Financial Performance

Churchill Downs Incorporated reported a record first quarter with net revenue reaching $643 million and adjusted EBITDA hitting $245 million. This strong financial performance was achieved despite facing various challenges, underscoring the company’s resilience and effective management strategies.

Successful Opening of Owensboro HRM Venue

The Owensboro HRM venue was opened on time and under budget, featuring 600 HRMs, a retail sportsbook, and simulcast wagering. This new property is expected to deliver substantial returns for shareholders, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion efforts.

Completion of Kentucky Derby Starting Gate Pavilion

The Starting Gate Pavilion and Courtyard project was completed on schedule and within budget, adding 8,500 new reserved premium stadium and trackside box seats. This enhancement is set to significantly improve the guest experience at the Kentucky Derby.

HRM Expansion and Performance

Churchill Downs made significant strides in HRM venues, with new developments in Virginia and Kentucky, including the Richmond expansion and the upcoming Roshire Gaming Parlor. The acquisition of Exacta technology has bolstered performance and expanded third-party operations.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

The company generated $234 million or $3.15 per share of free cash flow in the first quarter, highlighting robust cash flow from operations. This financial strength supports ongoing investments and shareholder returns.

Temporary Pause on $900 Million Project

Due to increased economic uncertainty and potential inflation affecting material costs, Churchill Downs has temporarily paused a multiyear $900 million project at its racetrack. This decision reflects a cautious approach to capital allocation amid volatile economic conditions.

Softness in Virginia HRM Properties

The Virginia HRM properties experienced a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by $2.2 million or 3% from the previous year. This softness was attributed to adverse weather, a higher handle tax rate, and increased competition.

Impact of Economic Uncertainty on Consumer Behavior

Economic volatility has led to noticeable hesitancy in lower-tier or unrated play across casinos. This trend is linked to the broader macroeconomic environment and uncertainties surrounding tariffs.

Reduced Project Capital Forecast

The company has reduced its 2025 project capital forecast by $100 to $110 million due to the pause on large-scale projects. This adjustment reflects a prudent approach to managing capital expenditures in light of current economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Churchill Downs remains optimistic about its strategic investments and the upcoming 151st Kentucky Derby, which is expected to deliver results comparable to previous years. Despite pausing a major project, the company announced two smaller renovation projects costing $25 to $30 million, demonstrating a continued commitment to growth and shareholder value.

In conclusion, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance and strategic achievements, balanced by a cautious stance due to economic uncertainties. The company’s commitment to growth and prudent capital management positions it well for future success, with shareholders poised to benefit from its strategic initiatives.

