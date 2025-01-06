Chunghwa Telecom Subsidiary Acquires Office Space in Taipei

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Chunghwa Telecom Co ( (CHT) ) has provided an announcement.

Chunghwa Telecom’s subsidiary, Chunghwa Telecom Global, Inc., has acquired a right-of-use asset from its parent company for office premises in Taipei City. The transaction involves a property of 26.45 square meters with a total transaction amount of NT$400,320, reflecting strategic business planning considerations. This move signifies a step in strengthening the subsidiary’s infrastructure, potentially influencing operational efficiencies and market competitiveness.

More about Chunghwa Telecom Co

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company in Taiwan, providing a range of services including fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence in Taiwan and expanding its services globally.

YTD Price Performance: -0.29%

Average Trading Volume: 106,206

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.86B

