Chunghwa Telecom Reports Positive Financial Results for October 2025

On November 10, 2025, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited operating results for October 2025, reporting a revenue of approximately NT$20.93 billion and a net income attributable to stockholders of NT$3.15 billion. The company also noted a 4.05% increase in net sales for October 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, reflecting a positive trend in its financial performance. This announcement highlights Chunghwa Telecom’s stable financial position and its continued growth in the telecommunications sector, which could have favorable implications for its stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHT is a Outperform.

Chunghwa Telecom’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call results, indicating robust growth and strategic success. However, technical analysis shows bearish momentum, and the stock appears overvalued, which tempers the overall score.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Taiwan, offering a wide range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line communication solutions. It plays a significant role in the telecommunications industry in Taiwan, focusing on providing advanced communication services to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 123,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.14B

