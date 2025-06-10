Chunghwa Telecom Reports May 2025 Financial Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chunghwa Telecom Co ( (CHT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chunghwa Telecom reported its unaudited operating results for May 2025, showing a revenue of approximately NT$18.52 billion and a net income of NT$3.35 billion. The company experienced a 2.46% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year, reflecting steady growth in its telecommunications services.

Spark's Take on CHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHT is a Outperform.

Chunghwa Telecom’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights drive the overall score. While the technical analysis suggests short-term strength, high valuation metrics pose potential risks. The robust market position and strategic growth in the ICT sector are key strengths.

More about Chunghwa Telecom Co

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Taiwan, offering a range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line communications.

Average Trading Volume: 143,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.68B

