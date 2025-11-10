Chunghwa Telecom Reports Financial Statement Differences as of September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chunghwa Telecom Co ( (CHT) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. reported differences in its consolidated financial statements for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, under Taiwan-IFRSs and IFRSs. The discrepancies mainly arose from the timing of income tax recognition on unappropriated earnings and the treatment of revenue from connection fees and prepaid phone cards. Despite these differences, the company’s earnings distribution and stockholders’ equity matters remain aligned with Taiwan-IFRSs, reflecting its adherence to local accounting standards.

CHT is a Outperform.

Chunghwa Telecom’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call results, indicating robust growth and strategic success. However, technical analysis shows bearish momentum, and the stock appears overvalued, which tempers the overall score.

More about Chunghwa Telecom Co

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Taipei, Taiwan. It primarily provides fixed-line, mobile, and broadband services, focusing on the Taiwanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 123,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.14B

