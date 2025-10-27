Chugai’s Phase III Study on Divarasib: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co ((CHGCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, in collaboration with Hoffmann-La Roche, is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled A Phase III, Randomized, Open-Label, Multicenter Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Divarasib Versus Sotorasib or Adagrasib in Patients With Previously Treated KRAS G12C-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of divarasib compared to existing KRAS G12C inhibitors, sotorasib and adagrasib, in treating advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The study tests two interventions: divarasib, an experimental drug administered orally once daily, and existing KRAS G12C inhibitors, sotorasib and adagrasib, which serve as active comparators. Sotorasib is taken once daily, while adagrasib is administered twice daily.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study’s primary goal is to determine the treatment’s effectiveness and safety in the specified patient group.

The study began on July 5, 2024, with a recent update on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status, which is actively recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Chugai Pharmaceutical’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if divarasib proves effective. This development is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of cancer treatment, where advancements can lead to substantial shifts in market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

