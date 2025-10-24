Chugai Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Q3 Results and Announces Special Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Chugai Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4519) ).

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. reported a 5% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with operating profit and net income also seeing modest growth. The company announced a special dividend to mark its 100th anniversary, reflecting strong financial performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. The forecast for the full year 2025 remains positive, with expectations of continued revenue and profit growth.

More about Chugai Pharmaceutical Co

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focused on the development and distribution of innovative medical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,630,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen11884.7B

