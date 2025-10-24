Chugai Pharmaceutical Acquires Renalys Pharma to Expand IgA Nephropathy Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4519) ) has provided an announcement.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Renalys Pharma, Inc., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary to secure exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of sparsentan in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. This strategic move aims to strengthen Chugai’s pipeline in treating IgA nephropathy, a chronic kidney disease, by offering multiple treatment options and addressing unmet medical needs, thereby enhancing its corporate and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4519) stock is a Buy with a Yen8050.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chugai Pharmaceutical Co stock, see the JP:4519 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chugai Pharmaceutical Co

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on creating and delivering innovative medical products and services. The company is committed to addressing unmet medical needs and enhancing human health globally, with a strong emphasis on ethical standards and scientific backing.

Average Trading Volume: 3,630,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen11884.7B

Learn more about 4519 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue