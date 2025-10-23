Chuanglian Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted ( (HK:2371) ).

Chuanglian Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for December 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue new shares or securities, enhancing its financial flexibility and potential for growth.

More about China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted

Average Trading Volume: 3,426,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$236.3M

