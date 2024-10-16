Chuan Hup Holdings Subsidiary Loses Appeal in Court

Chuan Hup Holdings Limited (SG:C33) has released an update.

Chuan Hup Holdings Limited announced that the Court of Appeal in Singapore dismissed the appeal of its subsidiary, CH Biovest, regarding a litigation case, ordering a payment of S$60,000 in costs. The company assured shareholders that this decision will not impact its financial standing for the fiscal year ending June 2025. Investors are advised to remain cautious when trading shares.

