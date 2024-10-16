Chuan Holdings Expands into Singapore with New JV

Chuan Holdings Limited (HK:1420) has released an update.

Chuan Holdings Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with BuildStar to form a new company in Singapore, focusing on building construction projects including a major public project for SP PowerAssets. Each party will contribute S$5,000 in capital and S$1,000,000 in a shareholder’s loan to the venture, highlighting Chuan Holdings’ strategic expansion into the Singaporean construction market.

