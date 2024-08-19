Chrysos Corp Director’s Holdings Increase

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Dirk Moore Treasure, a director at Chrysos Corporation Limited, has acquired 217,754 Performance Rights under the company’s Employee Equity Plan, as disclosed in a regulatory filing with the ASX. This addition has increased his total holdings to 536,756 Performance Rights, alongside 896,911 ordinary shares and various option holdings. The acquisition, which was made at no cost to the director, reflects a change in his direct interest in the company’s securities.

