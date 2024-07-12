Chrysalis Shareholding Structure Altered by Major Investor

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, as Asset Value Investors Limited has crossed a major voting rights threshold, now holding 10.471536% of voting rights as of July 10, 2024. This change, which has doubled their previous position, reflects a substantial acquisition of shares by Asset Value Investors, with no financial instruments involved in the adjustment.

