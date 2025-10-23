Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ).

Chrysalis Investments Limited has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £1.173439 per share. This transaction is part of its ongoing share buyback programme, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of shares available for shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHRY stock, click here.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited operates as an alternative investment fund, focusing on providing investment opportunities through its share buyback programme. The company is managed by G10 Capital Limited, a regulated alternative investment fund manager, and partners with Chrysalis Investment Partners LLP.

Average Trading Volume: 1,647,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of CHRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue