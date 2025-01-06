Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has issued an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited announced the repurchase of 500,000 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.050418 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchase aims to improve shareholder value, holding the purchased shares in treasury, and adjusting the total number of shares available for shareholder calculations in compliance with financial regulations.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited is an alternative investment fund focused on delivering returns through strategic share buybacks and investments in diverse portfolios. Managed under the AIFM Directive, the company operates with G10 Capital Limited as its authorized investment manager.

YTD Price Performance: -2.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £594.8M

Find detailed analytics on CHRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.