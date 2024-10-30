Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback Program

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has executed a share buyback of 500,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £0.875809 as part of its ongoing program. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of over 10 million treasury shares. The company maintains a substantial total of 584,904,136 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding those in treasury, which is relevant for shareholders’ interest calculations.

