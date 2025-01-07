Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback of 900,000 Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ) has issued an announcement.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 900,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £1.050343, as part of its share buyback program initiated in September 2024. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, leaving a total of 565,067,153 shares in circulation, which will serve as a reference for shareholders regarding their holding notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited is an alternative investment fund operating under the AIFM Directive, specializing in a diversified portfolio managed by an authorized investment manager, G10 Capital Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -2.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £594.8M

Find detailed analytics on CHRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.