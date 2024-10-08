Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has announced the repurchase of 250,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £0.9304, as part of its share buyback program initiated on 26 September 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, with the company now holding 4,758,949 treasury shares. The total ordinary shares in circulation, excluding treasury shares, stands at 590,391,465, which shareholders can use as a reference for disclosure requirements.

