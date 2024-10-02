Chrysalis Investments Completes Share Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 251,487 of its own ordinary shares on October 1, 2024, as part of its previously announced buyback program. The shares were bought at a weighted average price of £0.938976 each and will be held in treasury, bringing the company’s total treasury holdings to 508,949 shares. This move leaves the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at 594,641,465.

