Chrysalis Investments Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 500,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £0.859256 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, with the total number of issued shares now standing at 582,904,136, excluding treasury shares. This strategic move is part of Chrysalis’s efforts to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:CHRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.