Chrysalis Investments Announces Shareholding Shift

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has disclosed a change in major holdings, with Connor Broadley Limited now holding 2.309% of the voting rights, amounting to 13,742,228 shares, as of August 16, 2024. This reflects a slight decrease from the previous notification’s 2.3441%. The notification is a voluntary disclosure, with all positions being direct voting rights.

For further insights into GB:CHRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.