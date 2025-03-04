Chromadex Reports Strong Q4 2024 Financial Growth

Chromadex ( (CDXC) ) has shared an announcement.

ChromaDex Corporation reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, with a 37% increase in fourth quarter net sales to $29.1 million and a 19% rise in full-year net sales to $99.6 million. The company achieved a record net income of $7.2 million for the quarter and $8.6 million for the year, driven by strong sales of Tru Niagen® and Niagen ingredients. ChromaDex also launched Niagen Plus in 2024, expanding its market presence in wellness clinics. The company ended the year with $44.7 million in cash and no debt, positioning itself strongly for future growth.

ChromaDex Corporation operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of products based on nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3. The company’s primary product, Tru Niagen®, is designed to support cellular health and energy production. ChromaDex also offers Niagen ingredients and has expanded its product line to include Niagen Plus, available by prescription at wellness clinics.

